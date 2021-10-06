Berkowitz

SABAN MUSIC GROUP has named COREY BERKOWITZ as Head of Pop & Urban A&R.

BERKOWITZ, a DETROIT native and son of radio programmer GARY BERKOWITZ, is a long-time industry executive, as well as a songwriter and arranger in his own right. He said, "For me, it's important to be a part of every step of the process. I'm not just an A&R who's looking for talent; I'm part of the song's creation. I understand how to take a song from zero to a hundred. There's nothing better than helping artists bring their most authentic visions to life."

His entry to the industry began as a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY, where he also booked concerts. Upon graduation, he relocated to LOS ANGELES. After a series of internships and early gigs, he joined ROCK MAFIA as VP of A&R, where he has been working since.

At SABAN, BERKOWITZ will spearhead A&R for a diverse and dynamic roster, including STATIC & BEN EL, MERGUI, NAKKIA GOLD, DON OMAR, and CHESCA.

