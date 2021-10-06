Glaser

Former NBC SPORTS and KATIE COURIC MEDIA Producer LENA MOSS GLASER has joined AUDACY's 2400SPORTS podcast studio as VP/Exec Producer, reporting to Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY. GLASER worked on NBC's OLYMPICS, PARALYMPICS, NFL, and tennis coverage and was nominated for a Sports EMMY in 2015; she subsequently headed COURIC's branded content initiatives, developed a documentary with TFA GROUP, and returned to NBC earlier this year as Coordinating Producer of a podcast, "ON HER TURF," dedicated to Olympic women's sports.

“I’m thrilled to welcome LENA to AUDACY and our podcast team as we continue to scale our newest studio 2400SPORTS,” said CROWLEY. “Her deep experience in sports media, from digital and social-first content to international productions at the biggest sporting events in the world, and her ability to find unique stories that engage a diverse range of audiences, combined with her reputation as an incredible leader, makes her a perfect fit to lead 2400SPORTS, and we’re looking forward to LENA lending her voice, skills and talent to our team.”

“I’m excited to be joining AUDACY and to have the opportunity to lead 2400SPORTS at a time when the way we consume sports and connect with athletes is constantly evolving,” said GLASER. “We will work to deliver fans the content they crave, to tell stories that take them somewhere new, and to champion emerging voices. As a fan of the shows created by AUDACY's other podcast studios, I am so excited to be working alongside them as we build this brand, and to get to work making 2400SPORTS a home for every kind of sports fan.”

