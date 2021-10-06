Abitbol

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted SVP/Business & Legal Affairs, Digital MICHAEL ABITBOL to SVP/Head of U.S. Digital. ABITBOL joined the company at EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING in 2007 and moved to SMP in 2012 when it assumed administration of the EMI catalog. He will continue to be based in SMP’s NEW YORK office, reporting to Pres./Global Digital ANTONY BEBAWI.

ABITBOL said, “It is an honor to represent the best songwriters, composers and catalogs in the world and to help ensure that their work receives the value it deserves in our evolving digital market. I am confident that our revamped U.S. Digital team, together with our incredible leadership, can create exciting new opportunities for SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s songwriters in the digital space.”

BEBAWI added, “I am delighted that MICHAEL is stepping into this important role. He has a deep understanding of the U.S digital licensing landscape, and he has built a great team that shares the same unwavering commitment to SMP’s songwriters. I am excited about the contributions that MICHAEL and his team will make to the continued growth of our U.S. digital business.”

« see more Net News