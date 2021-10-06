Sherwood (Photo: Amy Opaka /Capitol Music Group)

WARNER RECORDS SVP/Streaming & Revenue MIKE SHERWOOD has been named EVP/Global Commercial Marketing & Strategy for CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP. SHERWOOD will be based in HOLLYWOOD and will report to GM/EVP LARRY MATTERA.

MATTERA said that SHERWOOD “possesses that rare skill set that allows him to balance his unwavering support of artistry and passion for music with the keen ability to maximize commerce in a global music economy. He’ll be an integral and driving force behind many of our new and developing artist campaigns, as well as those for our established and superstar artists. MIKE is extremely well-respected and admired by our commercial partners and colleagues alike, and everyone at CMG joins me in welcoming him to the company.“

SHERWOOD said, "I'm thrilled to join the CAPITOL RECORDS team during this transformative time for both the label and music business at large. As our industry has been reinvigorated in recent years, it has created tremendous opportunities for artists on a global scale. I'm excited to bring my vast experience and expertise in helping artists take advantage of those opportunities as we develop the next generation of global superstars for this iconic company. I want to sincerely thank (Chairman/CEO) JEFF (VAUGHN), (President/COO) MICHELLE (JUBELIRER) and LARRY for this amazing opportunity."

