Back On 11/10

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has announced that its 55th Annual CMA AWARDS show will take place at BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th. The host, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks for the show, which will air live on ABC at 7p (CT).

Winners will be determined in the final CMA Awards ballot, which is open now and will be closing on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27th at 6p (CT). Tickets will go on sale via TICKETMASTER on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST at 10a (CT). Audience members will be required to wear appropriate face coverings and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are so excited to return to BRIDGESTONE ARENA for this year’s CMA Awards ceremony,” said CMA Chief Executive Officer SARAH TRAHERN. “We have a truly fantastic show in the works that we will share more about in the coming weeks. As we plan our return, it goes without saying that the health and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority. Due to TV production protocols and venue and local rules, we will require all ticketed audience members to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. Both the house and backstage will comply with all applicable local health and safety regulations, as well as requirements from the television unions. We look forward to bringing our fans a night to remember!”

