Online version of "Night Train to Nashville" exhibit coming November 2022

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM was awarded a grant from the NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE HUMANITIES to create an online version of its award-winning 2004-2005 exhibition, "Night Train to NASHVILLE: MUSIC CITY Rythm & Blues 1945-1970." The online exhibit will be free to access on the museum's website, and will revive the story of NASHVILLE's pioneering R&B scene. The virtual exhibit is scheduled to be completed in NOVEMBER of 2022.

The 2004-2005 exhibit filled the museum's second floor gallery and showcased NASHVILLE's R&B scene following World War II, which played a role in NASHVILLE's reputation of being "MUSIC CITY." It highlights impactful Black artists including RAY CHARLES, LITTLE RICHARD, ARTHUR ALEXANDER, ETTA JAMES, RUTH BROWN, JIMI HENDRIX and more, along with talented songwriters, radio personalities, record label executives and others. The original exhibit earned a NAACP "Bridge the Gap" award, and the exhibit's companion album received a GRAMMY award for Best Historical Album in 2004.

The online narrative will be divided into chapters. Themes including the roots of NASHVILLE's R&B, the live music scene, influential radio and recording industries, R&B on television and performers' and songwriters' ties to the NASHVILLE Country music community. It will follow with the same multimedia features found in the museum's recent online exhibit.

