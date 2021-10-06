GEORGE DIAZ is a 26-year-old LONDON-based solo artist, whose music is meticulously designed to provoke thought, stir emotion, and communicate a sense of hope in an increasingly cynical world. His debut single “High Rise," on DE ANGELIS RECORDS, is the result of an authentic artist in the truest sense of the word, with a professional polish that affords mass accessibility. A self-taught singer and songwriter, GEORGE honed his talent in the grass roots music scene with a particular artistic integrity that shines through in his original work. Is the new single everything it's hyped up to be? Find out in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News