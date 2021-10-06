New Way To Consume SMACK

NASHVILLE-based publishing and management company SMACK has launched a new side venture, SMACKTOK, an influencer marketing service that aims to connect artists directly with fans through social media platforms.

SMACKTOK will be managed by MARISSA TURK, who has been with SMACK for more than five years, primarily on the management side with Country artists WALKER HAYES and KYLIE MORGAN.

“SMACK has always made an effort to serve our songs and songwriters with any advantage we can provide,” said SVP/Development ROBERT CARLTON. “SMACKTOK is another extension of that which was derived through MARISSA’s passion for the endeavor. Supporting her creation of SMACKTOK was a no brainer. She’s been an integral part of the team since she stepped foot in the door. This is just a small piece of what she does at SMACK, but the success we’ve already experienced speaks for her talent and work ethic. I’m excited to be opening this service to everyone.”

