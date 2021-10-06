Taylor Swift, Jewel & Lauren Ash Honored

The 46th Annual GRACIE AWARDS took place in a virtual ceremony last night (10/5) on the foundation's FACEBOOK page, hosted by LAUREN ASH. TAYLOR SWIFT, JEWEL and ASH were celebrated for their achievements and legacies. Also honored were TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, KELLY CLARKSON, HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON, ERIN ANDREWS and more. JEWEL and CECE WINANS performed at the event.

Highlights included SIMONE BILES presenting SWIFT with the GRACIES GRAND AWARD for her documentary FOLKLORE: THE LONG POND STUDIO SESSION; Actor HENRY WINKLER presenting GAYLE KING with the GRACIES Award for “Best Hard News Feature - Interview” for her work on the CBS special BREONNA TAYLOR: HER LIFE, DEATH, AND LEGACY; GLENNON DOYLE presenting Secretary CLINTON with the GRACIES Award for “Best Entertainment Podcast Host” for her podcast, YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON; and between her acoustic performances of “No More Tears” and "You Were Meant For Me," event host LAUREN ASH presenting GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter JEWEL with the GRACIES IMPACT AWARD.

Click here for a full list of winners.





