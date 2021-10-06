Cataldi

He's threatened to do it before, but this time ANGELO CATALDI says he's serious in announcing his retirement from mornings at AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA in DECEMBER 2022, and his announcement included the evidence that he will reduce his workload in JANUARY to four days a week, taking WEDNESDAYS off.

CATALDI, the former PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER sportswriter who has been with WIP since 1989, when he co-hosted "BROOKIE AND THE ROOKIE" with the late TOM BROOKSHIER, said on the air WEDNESDAY, "I am officially announcing that my final day at WIP with be December 2022. I will work one additional year as a sense of thanks to the people who have run this radio station and have been so good for me.” He told co-host RHEA HUGHES that he "wouldn’t have been able to make it" through the last five years without her, and joked to co-host AL MORGANTI that "you haven’t done anything but you never did, so it’s not a problem."

« see more Net News