Tiera (Photo: Kamren Kennedy)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s TIERA, who married Creative Dir. KAMREN KENNEDY this past weekend. The couple has been together for seven years and wed at SOUTHALL MEADOWS in FRANKLIN, TN on SATURDAY (10/2). TIERA wrote a song for KENNEDY as a wedding gift titled, "Gentleman," which will be released on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th.

Along with being a VALORY artist, TIERA also hosts the weekday APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY radio show, "The TIERA Show," as well as APPLE MUSIC's weekly "Soundcheck Radio" show, which focuses on genre-bending music.

"I’ve got a HUSBAND 💍," she said in an INSTAGRAM post of the wedding photos.

