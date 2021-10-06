Carrie Veley

GALAXY MEDIA PARTNERS has named CARRIE VELEY the new Dir./Development & Multi-Platforms Strategies. In her new role, VELEY will work with local, regional, and national businesses bridging together the media components offered by GALAXY MEDIA. VELEY joins GALAXY after spending four years as the Director of PR/Sales and Marketing with RIGHT COAST INC.

VELEY said, “I am excited to join the GALAXY FAMILY. Having watched the development of the brands and the success of all the events that GALAXY produces. I look forward to piloting this new comprehensive position.”

GALAXY CEO and Pres. ED LEVINE added, "GALAXY truly has become a multi-media company. This newly established position is a testament to the belief, excitement, and growth that we have with these expanded platforms. CARRIE’s enthusiasm and experience are a welcome addition to our ever-expanding team.”

GALAXY COO CARRIE WOJTASZEK also added, “We’re so happy to welcome CARRIE to our GALAXY FAMILY. This speaks to the company’s growth and expansion of offerings that we’ve added over the past few years. We’re excited to be expanding not only for our clients, but also for our listeners and fans of the local content that we produce each day.”

« see more Net News