Sharing Her Experience

In a partnership spearheadeded by the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION (AMAF), ROSANNE CASH will join the NYU STEINHARDT SCHOOL OF CULTURE, EDUCATION AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT as the 2021-22 NYU/Americana Artist-in-Residence—the first such artist residency.

CASH will present, curate, and moderate a variety of lectures, discussions, workshops, performances, and classroom visits throughout the 2021-22 academic year.

CASH said, “In light of my long-standing connections to both NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION, I’m honored to launch this exciting project. This is a golden opportunity to work with NYU students and to explore and spread the word about the roots music that informs so much of what I do and who I am.”

AMAF Exec. Dir. JED HILLY said “ROSANNE CASH has defined the role of the artist in the AMERICANA community. She is a brilliant songwriter and performer, as well as a righteous advocate for the arts, who uses her position as a cultural leader to speak truth-to-power and make the world a better place.”

The university’s JACK H. KNOTT and IRA DRUKIER said, “With her multifaceted career and unique impact on AMERICA’s musical culture, ROSANNE embodies the spirit and ethos of the STEINHARDT SCHOOL: one that embraces innovation, collaboration and the powerful role of the arts in shaping culture and reflecting the human condition. We are grateful for her continuing relationship with NYU, primarily through STEINHARDT’S DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC AND PERFORMING ARTS PROFESSIONS and its Songwriting program.

For more information about the AMAF, please visit here. To learn more about NYU Steinhardt, visit here.

« see more Net News