Sox Flagship

The BOSTON RED SOX will remain on AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON under a new multiyear contract extension. WEEI has served as the SOX' flagship since 1995. The deal also includes continuation of a weekly front office report on GREG HILL's morning show, featuring a rotation of SOX Pres./CEO SAM KENNEDY, Chief Baseball Officer CHAIM BLOOM, and GM BRIAN O'HALLORAN, and manager ALEX CORA appearing on LOU MERLONI and CHRISTIAN FAURIA's afternoon show weekly.

“Few things embody the city of BOSTON better than the RED SOX, and we’re delighted to extend our partnership with the team,” said AUDACY SVP/Market Mgr. TIM CLARKE. “The team has delivered some of the most memorable moments in baseball over the course of the last two decades and we’re proud to continue giving our audience a front row seat to everything surrounding the team.”

“For the past 26 years, WEEI has been alongside us delivering some of the most memorable moments in RED SOX history on the radio broadcast,” said KENNEDY. “From epic wins to devastating losses, there has been a constancy through the dependable and familiar voice of JOE CASTIGLIONE and the entire WEEI broadcast team. We are excited to extend this enduring relationship into a new era of RED SOX baseball.”

