Ramer, Ross

Attorney BRUCE RAMER was re-elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING and retired attorney LAURA GORE ROSS has been re-elected Vice Chair in unanimous votes of the board. RAMER and ROSS will both be serving one-year terms.

“I am honored to be re-elected by my fellow board members, and I deeply appreciate the confidence my fellow board members have placed in me,” RAMER said. "I am so proud of the great work of our public media stations, which are the trusted connectors uniting AMERICA’s communities. More than ever, our nation needs public media’s fact-based journalism and quality educational content to encourage civil discourse and dialogue."

ROSS added, “In these difficult times, communities need public media for content and information they can trust. I want to thank my fellow board members for their dedicated service to this board and to public media.”

« see more Net News