Swap 'n Sale

CHAPARRAL BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling AC KEZQ (THE BIG EZ)/WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT to SCOTT ANDERSON's JACKSON HOLE RADIO, LLC for $150,000 in a promissory note.

In other filings with the FCC, iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC is swapping the construction permit for W288ED/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA to PIEDMONT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for W262CC/TALLAHASSEE, FL, which PIEDMONT is in the process of acquiring from COMMUNITY PUBLIC RADIO, INC.

DAVID R. MAGNUM is selling W280GB/GLADSTONE, MI to TODD MOHR's AURORA MEDIA, LLC for $10,000. The primary station is the buyer's AC WDBC-A/ESCANABA, MI.

DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 001 (KIOS-F/OMAHA, auxiliary transmitter with reduced power due to antenna damage and process of replacing transmitter) and BOSWELL MEDIA, LLC (WLIN-F/DURANT, MS, low power from temporary tower after licensed tower had to be dismantled due to storm damage) have applied for STAs.

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING SYSTEM (KFLB-A/ODESSA, TX. 50% power due to RF module failure) and CSN INTERNATIONAL (WCBX-A/BASSETT, VA, reduced power due to ATU malfunction) were granted STAs by the Commission.

WOOF BOOM RADIO MUNCIE LICENSE LLC requested a Silent STA for W279CL/ANDERSON, IN while its transmitter is replaced.

And VINCO MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of W238BY/CRISFIELD, MD to THE VOICE RADIO, LLC for $50,000. The primary station is listed as Classic Rock WJKI-A (103.5 & 102.9 THE VAULT)/SALISBURY, MD.

