New Show

Author and podcast host ANNIE F. DOWNS' THAT SOUNDS FUN NETWORK has added its 12th podcast with the launch of influencer KAILEY DICKERSON's "COFFEE WITH KAILEY." The 12-episode weekly interview podcast launched WEDNESDAY (10/6), and will feature the host chatting with friends including her husband, TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' Country star RUSSELL DICKERSON, along with LAUREN AKINS (author, philanthropist and wife of Country star THOMAS RHETT), MICHAEL CHANDLER, fellow podcasters KAITLYN BRISTOWE and CARLOS WHITTAKER, KARI JOBE, ALEX SEELEY and others.

"'COFFEE WITH KAILEY' was created as a happy accident," said DICKERSON. "Years ago, my husband was touring and I was left to fend for myself, failing at making fancy coffee. I put it on my INSTAGRAM, and that moment transformed my online conversations. I started to talk about real things, life-changing things, just like I would on any coffee date with a friend. Now here we are, bringing those conversations to a podcast network with my favorite people.

"Being a part of the THAT SOUNDS FUN NETWORK family is honestly a gift I never saw coming," she added. "I’ve gotten to watch God go ahead of me in every piece of this story. I’m just so glad I said, 'Yes!'"

« back to Net News