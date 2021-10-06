Koegen, Hampton Mosely (Photo: Hunter Berry), Kaufmann (Photo: Alex Maxwell)

AUSTIN-based artist management and music company WHY&HOW has appointed CHRIS KOEGEN as VP/Artist Development & Marketing and HALIE HAMPTON MOSLEY as VP/Roster Operations, while EVAN KAUFMANN has been elevated to VP/Creative Direction. All three report to WHY&HOW CEO and Founder BRUCE KALMICK.

KOEGEN, who is based in LONDON, arrives from previous stints at AMAZON MUSIC and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP. NASHVILLE-based HAMPTON MOSLEY has a resume that includes time at ARISTA NASHVILLE and management firms MAVERICK NASHVILLE and HIT FARM MANAGEMENT. AUSTIN-based KAUFMANN has a background as a filmmaker and creative director.

The company's management roster includes artists BRIAN KELLEY, CHASE RICE, BRELAND, SEAFORTH, KELLEIGH BANNEN, DRAKE WHITE, A THOUSAND HORSES and many more.

“WHY&HOW is built on family values and we are honored to be able to add to our ever-growing family with CHRIS and HALIE,” KALMICK said. “Their incredible levels of experience will continue to create an executive anchor for the company’s future. Additionally, bringing EVAN into an executive position will continue to strengthen our creative and content driven team.”

