Sonus030 (Photo: Dhana Sabira)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GERMANY and ELECTRIC FEEL EUROPE have signed BERLIN-based producer and songwriter SONUS030 to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement. Under the deal, he becomes one of the first renowned signings of the two partner companies.

Managing Director of UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GERMANY/SVP UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING AUSTRIA & SWITZERLAND, THOMAS VIDOVIC, said: "With SONUS030, we have added one of today's most important producers and an absolute exceptional international talent to the UMPG-ELECTRIC FEEL PARTNERSHIP. As a producer who already belongs to the top league nationally, we very much look forward to creating new perspectives for him through our global collaborations.”

SONUS030 said: “I am very happy about this step and have found the right partner in EF and UMPG to be able to operate globally and take my skills to the next level. It feels like my career is just beginning. Thank you for the trust and here's to a great collaboration.”

Managing Director, ELECTRIC FEEL PUBLISHING EUROPE, LUCAS TEUCHNER, said: “We are very happy to welcome SONUS to our ELECTRIC FEEL family. For EF and UMPG, SONUS is one of the producers of our time and his sound has the potential to be successful beyond the borders of GERMANY. We are very much looking forward to successful years together.”





