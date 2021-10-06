Adds Two New Financial Shows To Network

FOCUS 360 has added two national financially focused shows to expand its network. REAL MONEY PROS and the JARED DILLIAN MONEY MINUTE have both been added to the roster. The programs join JELLI, SPORTSMAP RADIO and SPORTS BYLINE.

Both DILLIAN and REAL MONEY PROS speak directly to listeners to guide them through everyday difficult financial decisions. THE JARED DILLIAN MONEY MINUTE is a 60-second daily feature, inclusive of inventory, available MONDAY through FRIDAY, while the REAL MONEY PROS recaps the week each SUNDAY from 5-7p (ET).

Founder and CEO/FOCUS360, PHIL BROWN said, “As the country continues its climb out of the employment and economic disasters of last year, we wanted to expand our network to help listeners where they need it most…their bank accounts! JARED DILLIAN and the REAL MONEY PROS have been helping people through tough money issues for years and I am extremely excited to have them join the FOCUS 360 Financial lineup!"

For more information on either of the shows, reach out to Jim Jones at jim_jones@focus360llc.com.





