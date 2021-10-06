Media Excellence Awards: Nominations Open.

The MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARDS, a mobile tech and entertainment program is now accepting nominations here.

The MEAs platform provides the opportunity for a company, product or Individuals to receive global recognition by a panel of judges that are leaders and experts in the industry. The MEAs will honor companies of various sizes in all major industries.

Download entry rules and guidelines here.

Categories include:

--PREMIERE AWARDS for humanitarian and social awareness.



--BUSINESS AWARDS for start-up, crypto and commerce, delivery platform, user experience, international, utility/productivity

--TECHNOLOGY AWARDS for breakout trends, best product, Artificial Intelligence, live streaming video, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality

--ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS for entertainment-related marketing, original content, branded experience, connected daily lifestyle, entertainment apps, sports, games eSports

The nominations are due NOVEMBER 15th by 11:59p (PT). Winners will be announced JANUARY 10th, 2022. Entry fee is per submission, per category. Companies may enter into as many categories as they wish; however, only one category per submission.

Winners get a personalized CRYSTAL award per winning entry, a digital logo for royalty-free use online and in print for a year, a press release announcing winners, recognition on BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE website and social media outlets; guesting on MEDIA MAVENS PODCAST and stories in the industry newsletter.

