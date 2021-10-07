Mental Health Podcast

The BOSTON GLOBE's STUDIO/B is producing a branded-content podcast on mental health for POINT32HEALTH (HARVARD PILGRIM HEALTH and TUFTS HEALTH PLAN), "TURNING POINTS," a five-episode podcast hosted by clinical social worker FRANTZCES LYS, will include five episodes with guests including "UNF*CK YOUR BRAIN" podcast host KARA LOWENTHAN, BLACK MEN RUN co-founder JEFF DAVIS, and Olympic gold medalist and BOSTON MARATHON winner JOAN BENOIT SAMUELSON.

"This partnership demonstrates the type of meaningful programs we can create and offer our communities. Events of the past year have resulted in a heightened awareness of how many people struggle silently with mental health issues," said the GLOBE's Chief Commercial Officer KAYVAN SALMANPOUR. "Rather than highlighting the topic, we're highlighting those that have found their catalyst (their Turning Point) which empowered them to take control of their mental health and wellbeing. We're absolutely thrilled to work with the POINT32HEALTH brands to amplify stories of hope and perseverance through the power of our media platforms."

"We're excited to collaborate with BOSTON GLOBE MEDIA to launch this unique series focusing on mental health & wellness," said POINT32HEALTH VP/Behavioral Health JILL BORRELLI. "These stories are not only relatable, but also help shine a light on the mental health experiences that many of us are dealing with on a daily basis. Behavioral health is an incredibly important initiative for our organization and is a core part of the work we are doing to improve the quality and value of health care for the communities we serve."

