"SEX WITH EMILY," EMILY MORSE's long-running podcast and radio show, has moved to ACAST and has ended its run on SIRIUSXM. MORSE's show debuted in 2005 and aired on SIRIUSXM from 2018 through earlier this year.

“I’m so excited to partner with ACAST, a true leader in the industry,” said MORSE. “Tapping into their innovative technology and expert team will allow the SEX WITH EMILY brand to continue on our strong growth trajectory. ACAST’s proven success in the global marketplace tees them up to be the perfect partner for SEX WITH EMILY to acheive its mission of expanding reach to effectively liberate the conversation around sex worldwide.”

“EMILY is an icon in the world of podcasts: an early adopter who turned her passion for sex education into a sustainable business that educates and inspires people every day,” said ACAST Dir./Development REBECCA STEINBERG. “She's a prime example of ACAST's ethos to empower independent creators of all sizes as they develop unbreakable bonds with their audiences.

“What EMILY has created is a safe space for people to explore topics that are intimate and personal -- and we're so thrilled to be able to bring her important conversations to audiences all around the world, on every platform.”

