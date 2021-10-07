Fundraiser

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WGRF (97 ROCK)/BUFFALO raised over $280,000 for MAKE-A-WISH WESTERN NEW YORK in its 27th Annual MAKE-A-WISH Radiothon airing for 28 hours SEPTEMBER 30th through OCTOBER 1st. The total exceeded last year’s event by $50,000. $67,000 of the funds came from a “Fill-the-Boot for Wishes” campaign by 17 local fire departments, and additional funds came from an auction of memorabilia, autographs, and experiences. 97 ROCK partnered with CBS affiliate WIVB-TV (NEWS 4) for the event.

MAKE-A-WISH WESTERN NEW YORK Regional Dir. BEN MARCHIONE said, “The Western NEW YORK community created so much hope, strength and joy for deserving kids faced with the toughest battles of their lives and we are so grateful.”

MAKE-A-WISH WESTERN NEW YORK Sr. Manager/Brand, Communications and Community Engagement KATE GLASER said, “So many wish families stopped in to share their individual journeys and showcased how strong and resilient they truly are.”

