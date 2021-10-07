Available Now

PANDORA has launched three new stations for spooky season, including BOO Y’ALL, which plays the scariest Country and Americana songs, just in time for HALLOWEEN. The tracks have been selected based on their lyrics, including references to ghosts, vampires, graveyards or murder.

Some of the tracks playing include THE AVETT BROTHERS' “Die Die, Die, Die,” BROTHERS OSBORNE’s “Skeletons,” ERIC CHURCH’s “Creepin’,” THE BAND PERRY’s “Better Dig Two,” LITTLE BIG TOWN's "Bones," JOHNNY CASH’s “(Ghost) Riders In The Sky” and more.

In addition, PANDORA has launched HANDPICKED 100: SCARY SHUFFLE, playing a mix of terrifying tunes from all genres, and HIP HOP THRILLER, a haunted HALLOWEEN Hip Hop station featuring the biggest monsters of rap.

