PANDORA has launched BOO Y’ALL, a new station playing the scariest Country and Americana songs, just in time for HALLOWEEN. The tracks have been selected based on their lyrics, including references to ghosts, vampires, graveyards or murder.

Some of the tracks playing include THE AVETT BROTHERS' “Die Die, Die, Die,” BROTHERS OSBORNE’s “Skeletons,” ERIC CHURCH’s “Creepin’,” THE BAND PERRY’s “Better Dig Two,” LITTLE BIG TOWN's "Bones," JOHNNY CASH’s “(Ghost) Riders In The Sky” and more.

In addition, PANDORA has launched HANDPICKED 100: SCARY SHUFFLE, playing a mix of terrifying tunes from all genres.

Listen to BOO Y’ALL here. Check out HANDPICKED 100: SCARY SHUFFLE here.

