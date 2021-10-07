Scott

CUMULUS MEDIA Rock WIXV (I-95)/SAVANNAH PD/afternoon host DON SCOTT died WEDNESDAY (10/6) in SAVANNAH from COVID-19 at 65.

SCOTT worked at WSHE and WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI before joining I-95 in 1985. During his long tenure with the station, he was honored with the Outstanding GEORGIA Citizen Award, the state of GEORGIA's highest service award, in 2020.

Regional VP/Market Mgr. ERIC MASTEL said, "Rock and Roll in SAVANNAH has lost an Icon. I met DON 10 years ago when I moved to SAVANNAH. In that time, I learned DON’s passion for his family, friends and career was exceptional. He went above and beyond in so many instances, I couldn’t begin to list them all. Whether he was helping to raise funds for charity, hosting a concert or simply executing a client remote, he left nothing on the bench. All in -- all the time. I came to rely heavily on DON’s expertise and advice over that past decade. He will be greatly missed by me, his co-workers and his fans."

A tribute show will air on I-95 on FRIDAY at 5p (ET), replayed SATURDAY at 3p and SUNDAY at noon, followed by a tribute/fundraiser with COACH'S CORNER in NOVEMBER.

Scott Receiving Honor From State Rep. Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah)



