On-Air Event 9/16-17

SIDE BY SIDE Contemporary Christian WYSZ (YES FM)/TOLEDO partnered with ONECHILD (9/16-17) to find sponsors for children living in extreme poverty around the world. The on-air campaign, One Moment for One Child, featured stories of children in need and the change that sponsorship can make.

OneChild's Faron Dice with YES FM Station Manager Jeff Howe Station Manager JEFF HOWE shared, "At YES FM, we focus every day on our community, but we also wanted to take these couple of days to challenge our listeners to think about the rest of the world in the way that JESUS taught. We were thrilled to work with ONECHILD in this event to help kids."









