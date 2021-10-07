Debuts October 14th

PEOPLE magazine's latest podcast is a 12-episode weekly look at celebrity motherhood. "ME BECOMING MOM" is hosted by Head of Digital ZÖE RUDERMAN and will discuss parenting with guests including HODA KOTB, ALYSSA MILANO, PADMA LAKSHMI, and TAMRON HALL. The show debuts OCTOBER 14th, starting with KOTB discussing the adoption process.

"One of my goals with ME BECOMING MOM is to have conversations around fertility, pregnancy, and birth that don't happen frequently enough," said RUDERMAN. "By sitting down with well-known women and learning about their varied journeys to motherhood, I am hoping to destigmatize these topics and help listeners realize they are not alone."

"ME BECOMING MOM, the third podcast we have launched this year at PEOPLE, is a unique space for real conversations between women about their paths to motherhood," added Head of PEOPLE Digital Studio DAVID FLUMENBAUM. "This show will deliver extraordinary stories to PEOPLE's audience from women they love."

