Stocker

With SPIKE ESKIN's recent departure from Sports WIP and News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA to serve as Brand Manager of sister Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK (NET NEWS 5/12), AUDACY has promoted WPHT Assistant Brand Manager and "RICH ZEOLI SHOW" Exec. Producer GREG STOCKER to Brand Manager of the AM station.

“I’m so pleased to see GREG earn this well-deserved recognition for his hard work and commitment to WPHT,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “GREG brings a passion for talk radio to his role and is the perfect manager to lead WPHT and our newly expanded local lineup along with some of the biggest names on the national stage.”

“It's truly an honor to be leading this legendary radio station,” said STOCKER, who has been with the station since 2003 and produced MICHAEL SMERCONISH's show in 2005-13 and ZEOLI's show since 2014. “I have an amazing team and I'm excited to guide us all into the next phase of WPHT's evolution.”

