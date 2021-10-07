Red Hot Chili Peppers

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will begin a 32-city global stadium tour produced by LIVE NATION on SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 at ESTADIO LA CARTUJA in SEVILLE, SPAIN with stops in LONDON, PARIS, DUBLIN, LOS ANGELES, CHICAGO, NEW YORK, and many more before wrapping up in ARLINGTON, TX at GLOBE LIFE FIELD on SEPTEMBER 18th. The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist JOHN FRUSCIANTE. It will be the first-ever stadium tour in the U.S. for the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who will have a new music and an album in 2022. Joining the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS tour on select dates will be THE STROKES, A$AP ROCKY, BECK, ANDERSON .PAAK & THE FREE NATIONALS, HAIM, ST. VINCENT, THUNDERCAT and KING PRINCESS.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15 at 10a local time. Find presale and all the tour dates at RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS made the following KHOT breaking news announcement: From all of us here at KHOT, have a pleasant tonight, and we’ll see you tomorrow.

