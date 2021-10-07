Klonk Will Also Rock Middays

FULL POWER RADIO Classic Rock WDRC (102.9 THE WHALE)/HARTFORD, CT has promoted SUZI KLONG to Brand Manager and MD. KLONK started as an intern on MICHAEL PICOZZI’s afternoon show on what is now EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATIONS Contemporary Christian WCCC (106.9 K LOVE). She hit her head the first day on the job and from that moment on PICOZZI started calling her KLONK. She's been a part of the HARTFORD radio market for two decades.

Pres./FULL POWER RADIO JOHN FULLER said, “SUZI is a winner and knows the HARTFORD/NEW HAVEN market street by street and sings along with the Classic Rock she plays while doing her mid-day show. I am excited for SUZI and know that her passion and determination will take 102.9 THE WHALE to the next level.”





