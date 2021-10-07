Abzug

RCA RECORDS has appointed JAMIE ABZUG to SVP Head of Publicity for the label. ABZUG will oversee RCA’s publicity team while spearheading the label’s corporate initiatives and continuing to play a pivotal role in individual artist campaigns. She will also continue to identify and pursue new avenues for artist publicity as well as larger partnerships and opportunities in the evolving media space.

ABZUG replaces MIKA EL-BAZ, who has decided to depart the company at the end of OCTOBER for a new opportunity. ABZUG began her career at RCA RECORDS (then J RECORDS) in late 2004 and has most recently served as Head of Alternative Media Partnerships, where she helped oversee the label’s west coast public relations initiatives, including its award show strategy and broadcast network relationships.





