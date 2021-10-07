Radio Deal

SPORTS USA will air NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE games under a new exclusive agreement running through the 2024-25 season. The syndicator will carry play-by-play of select regular season games and playoffs through the STANLEY CUP finals each season. Last season was the first for SPORTS USA to carry NHL games; this season's coverage will kick off with next TUESDAY's debut of the expansion SEATTLE KRAKEN as they take on the next most recent expansion team, the VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS. SPORTS USA will also cover the WINTER CLASSIC (ST. LOUIS vs. MINNESOTA at TARGET FIELD on JANUARY 1st) and the STADIUM SERIES (TAMPA BAY vs. NASHVILLE at NISSAN STADIUM on FEBRUARY 28th).

“We look forward to building on the success we had during our coverage of the STANLEY CUP Playoffs last season and are thrilled to expand upon this partnership,” said SPORTS USA CEO LARRY KAHN. “The NHL has a loyal and passionate fan base and we couldn’t be more excited about the next four years.”

