Artist-First Lo-Fi Label





Global Producer SAGUN has launched ARDEN RECORDS in collaboration with PLATOON, describing it as a truly artist-first lo-fi label. The official announcement of ARDEN RECORDS comes with a branded trailer video teasing SAGUN’s 6-track EP, titled ‘Arden’, in collaboration with the debut label roster. The debut roster of lo-fi producers on ARDEN RECORDS include: CLAY HOUSE, PECNA, SLOW-KEY, TRANKILO, WRONGNUMBER, and SAGUN himself.

SAGUN said, “We named the label ARDEN, which means 'a great forest', because I’ve always been inspired by nature. Being an independent artist was always my goal, but even more so, I always carried the dream of starting a label and creating opportunities to positively impact talented upcoming artists and help make their musical journeys easier. In the beginning of my career, I didn’t have a team and lacked music industry knowledge, but through starting ARDEN RECORDS, I want to help artists achieve their goals by offering my guidance and providing the proper resources I never knew I needed. I also want to thank my manager, JORDAN SMITH, because this never would have been possible without him, and I’m excited to work with PLATOON and ANDREW KWAN to make ARDEN RECORDS a household name.”

