Dubbed "THE STROKES of HAMBURG" by consequence of sound, THE KECKS emerge from a worldwide lockdown with an infectiously catchy new single, "Tonight Might Be Different." A swaggering new single that harbors an infectiously catchy dirty disco groove, hinged on the narrative that life is a constant shamble, yet we always live with the hope that tonight might be different. Is the single everything it's hyped up to be? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

