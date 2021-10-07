Raised Over $7,000

COX MEDIA GROUP Country WNGC (YOUR GEORGIA COUNTRY 106.3)/ATHENS, GA raised over $7,000 for ESPATHENS, GA’s Extra Special People (ESP) organization. On AUGUST 28th, WNGC’s morning show, “WALKER & CHLOE (NELSON),” joined 61 others in skydiving in support of the organization's annual Big Jump event.

The money raised went to ESP’s summer camp scholarships. “Absolutely terrifying ... But so worth it. We were able to help a lot of local kids, young adults and families through fundraising for the Big Jump,” said WALKER. “ESP’s Big Jump -- what a thrill of a lifetime," added NELSON. "Watching our community come together to raise money for such a wonderful organization was inspiring."

