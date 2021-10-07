Don Shelline (Photo: LinkedIn)

BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY BYURADIO GM DON SHELLINE has announced that he will retire at the end of 2021. SHELLINE joined BYURADIO, which operates Classical KBYU and Talk KUMT (BYURADIO)/SALT LAKE CITY and the BYU RADIO channel on SIRIUSXM, in 2010, starting as Station Mgr. and becoming GM in 2018.

“DON SHELLINE is the consummate broadcast professional,” said BYU BROADCASTING Managing Director JEFF SIMPSON. “Under his watch, BYURADIO has significantly expanded its listenership through innovative — and award-winning — programming platforms and initiatives. His success in growing our podcast programming sets the stage for continued growth and development of weekly podcasts. DON will be sorely missed by all of us.”

“It has been my great pleasure to work with an amazing team of radio and podcasting professionals at BYURADIO to take our national radio programming to new levels of engagement and entertainment,” said SHELLINE. “I’m proud of the network we’ve built here during my tenure, and I can’t wait to see our plans for BYURADIO continue to unfold.”

Before joining BYU BROADCASTING, SHELLINE served as GM of DIXIE STATE COLLEGE’s CENTER FOR MEDIA INNOVATION, GM for BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION and SIMMONS MEDIA GROUP, and sales manager for MAVERICK BROADCASTING and CACHE VALLEY BROADCASTING.

