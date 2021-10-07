Hollywood Harrison

Longtime radio on-air personality HOLLYWOOD HARRISON (DWIGHT GRAY MOORE) passed away in his native ALEXANDRIA, LA, at the age of 58.

After graduating from local BOLTON HIGH SCHOOL in 1981, HARRISON began working in local radio at the age of 15, spending 45 years in broadcasting. Over the years, he became not only a local celebrity but also a multi-award winning talent and a master radio entertainer.

At the time of his death, he was working at STEVENS MEDIA GROUP Country KLAA/ALEXANDRIA, LA, which wrote on its FACEBOOK page: "It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and co-worker HOLLYWOOD HARRISON. He spent his life entertaining and making others laugh and his larger-than-life personality, big smile and booming voice will be deeply missed."

He is survived by his wife, KIMBERLY MOORE, his children, SKYLER MOORE LOPEX, SOPHIE MOORE, TRUMAN FENTON, CHANDLER LEWIS, PAYTON LEWIS, RAGAN LEWIS and TANNER LEWIS; mother CINTHY MOORE BROUSSARD, brother DWAYNE NUGENT, sisters TRUDY PONTHIEUX and MELISSA COUVILLON.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any branch of RED RIVER BANK to the HOLLYWOOD HARRISON MEMORIAL FUND.

