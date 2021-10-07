TikTok Reveals Sound Partners

TIKTOK has released the names of six ‘certified Sound Partners’, which the platform says “will make it even easier for brands of all sizes to tap into music and sound on TIKTOK.”

The partnerships form part of an expansion to the TIKTOK MARKETING PARTNERS program, which launched in SEPTEMBER 2020. The SOUND PARTNERS fall into two sub-categories: CUSTOM SOUND and SUBSCRIPTON SOUND.

TIKTOK says its CUSTOM SOUND PARTNERS create original, unique tracks that “inspire community participation and excitement around Hashtag Challenges, campaigns” and more.

Those partners include KARM, MASSIVEMUSIC and THE ELEMENTS MUSIC, which “provide flexible music offerings through monthly, yearly, or project-based licensing plans that enable brands to develop always-on strategies for TIKTOK.”.

The SUBSCRIPTION SOUND PARTNERS include STOCKHOLM-based production music house EPIDEMIC SOUND, L.A.-based music licensor SONGTRADR and indie distribution platform UNITEDMASTERS.

TIKTOK Head Of Ecosystems MELISSA YANG commented: “Sound is the universal language of TIKTOK, and brands need to embrace music and sound in order to show up authentically on the platform.

“Our new SOUND PARTNERS have a proven track record of helping marketers develop strategies for TIKTOK, and offer scalable options for brands of all sizes.

“We’re excited to see more brands tap into sound on TIKTOK and make meaningful connections with the community through creative, sound-on strategies.”

MASSIVEMUSIC CEO/founder HANS BROUWER stated: “For more than 20 years we have been helping brands unlock the power of sound, using it to connect with audiences in new and authentic ways – whether that’s through traditional advertising or emerging social platforms.

“Becoming an official sound partner for TIKTOK is the logical next step in our continued dedication to help brands reach audiences where they are; and for 1 billion users across the world, this is TIKTOK

“TIKTOK’s incredibly successful ‘sound-on’ strategy has only amplified the importance for other brands to be ‘sound first’ and we are so excited to help them with effective sound campaigns on the platform.”

TIKTOK’s revenues hit $170.8 million in EUROPE last year, up 545% year-on-year.

