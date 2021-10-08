Aguilar (Photo: Payam Pakmanesh / KQED)

KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO Podcast Dir. ERIKA A. AGUILAR is joining NPR as Executive Producer of MORNING EDITION and the UP FIRST podcast, starting NOVEMBER 8th.

AGUILAR joined KQED in 2017 after stints as a reporter at SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES and UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN; she started as an Assignment Editor at CBS affiliate KEYE-TV/AUSTIN. She is also teaching a course at the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY GRADUATE SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM.

