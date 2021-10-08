Joins Huskers Radio Network

The Spanish-language radio network for UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA football has added an OMAHA-area affiliate with the addition of FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS Regional Mexican KBBX (LOBO 97.7)/OMAHA to the HUSKERS RADIO NETWORK in time for this week's game against MICHIGAN.

"The addition of LOBO 97.7 is an important addition to our HUSKERS RADIO NETWORK broadcast affiliate lineup," said NEBRASKA Senior Associate Athletic Director for Marketing & Multimedia BRANDON MEIER. "We have received positive feedback about our Spanish-language broadcast and the opportunity to provide broader coverage in the OMAHA market allows us continue to grow the Nebraska brand to a larger fan base. We are especially proud to be able to announce this expanded coverage during NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH."

« see more Net News