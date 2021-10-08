Awarded October 6

BMG PRODUCTION MUSIC (BMGPM) has won seven awards at the 2021 MARK AWARDS. The event, which honors excellence within the production music business, was held on OCTOBER 6 as part of the annual PRODUCTION MUSIC CONFERENCE, virtually and in-person at LOS ANGELES' OMNI HOTEL.

BMGPM EVP & Global Marketing Dir. JOHN CLIFFORD commented, "Increased engagement with media and entertainment during the global pandemic means production music is more important than ever. Thus, it is particularly poignant to be recognized at the MARK AWARDS this year as one of the leading providers in our field. Congratulations and gratitude to all nominees, winners, BMGPM composers, producers, labels and friends that make the production music community a thriving place within the creative industry."

