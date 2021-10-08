Hollst

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WHIO-A-F/DAYTON's "THE EVENING EDGE WITH TODD HOLLST" will add a live SUNDAY edition that will also air on sister News-Talk outlets WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA, WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE, and KRMG-A-F/TULSA, beginning OCTOBER 31st.

HOLLST, whose show takes a lighter tone than typical talk radio, said on his show THURSDAY night (10/7) that the daily edition will continue while the SUNDAY show, which replaces a "best of" version, will air 7-9p SUNDAYS and will be simulcast live on WOKV and KRMG and time-shifted on WSB. He continues to host afternoons on sister Classic Hits WZLR-W266BG (95.3 AND 101.1 THE EAGLE)/DAYTON.

