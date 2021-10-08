New Schedule

AUDACY Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO is shuffling its lineup and adding a host from its crosstown rival in changes that take effect MONDAY (10/11).

The revamp finds "THE MORNING ROAST" with BONTA HILL and JOE SHASKY losing its last hour to air 6-9a (PT); MARK WILLARD, who exited CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO last week, joining DAN DIBLEY for 9a-noon, with DIBLEY's current 10a-2p co-hosts MATT STEINMETZ and DARYLE "THE GURU" JOHNSON taking noon-3p; two-thirds of the current afternoon show, DAMON BRUCE and RAY RATTO, hosting 3-6p; and BRUCE and RATTO's co-host MATT KOLSKY going solo 6-10p. STEVEN LANGFORD's early morning "PREGAME SHOW" will remain in the 5-6a hour.

