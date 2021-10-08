Upfront

SKYVIEW NETWORKS held an upfront presentation, “Catch the Momentum,” for advertisers and agencies this week, hosted by celebrity chef CARLA HALL and highlighting the company's growth and new programming and partnerships, including the recently-announced addition of the "MURPHY, SAM AND JODI" morning show and the pending addition of a new music and entertainment show and a new sports brand for radio, the partnership with QUU, and activity in the multicultural category.

“We are truly committed to going beyond for our buyers and advertisers, building content, custom lineups and integrations that help them shine and deliver for their brands,” said EVP JEANNE-MARIE CONDO. "With integrity, creativity, and research-driven proposals, we provide unique opportunities that prove results and over the past year, have added even more compelling content and talent for advertisers to leverage.”

“We set an aggressive growth plan of exciting new initiatives for SKYVIEW and our partners, while also propelling the industry forward,” said Pres./COO STEVE JONES. “We are introducing new solutions and products that span the industry with premium content, leading-edge technology, and custom sales solutions to drive the future of audio.”

VP/Syndication and Content Development RICO COLINDRES added, “Multicultural is where it is at, but to get in, the price of admission is authenticity! It is why at SKYVIEW, we don’t partner with shows, we partner with ambassadors of their respective communities that are building strong bridges to their audiences—bridges that we would love to walk your brands across.”

« see more Net News