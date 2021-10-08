Coming October 15th

NASHVILLE-based nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA)’s fourth annual HEAL THE MUSIC DAY is set for next FRIDAY (10/15). The annual fundraising drive, spearheaded by artist RODNEY CROWELL, is an appeal to the music industry to donate a portion of the day's proceeds.

The MHA, which provides music industry members with health insurance and resources, is raising funds for an endowment to continue its efforts, which have already assisted 6,500 music industry professionals in need and have covered over 900,000 meals, medicine, health insurance premiums and doctor visits.

Find out more by texting HEAL THE MUSIC to (615) 502-3426, donate via VENMO @musichealthalliance, or visit HealTheMusic.com. Online donations can be made by clicking here.

