CMT has revealed the performer lineup for its "CMT Artists of the Year" special, set to air live on CMT from NASHVILLE’s SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th at 8p (CT).

The 90-minute special will feature solo performances from three of the 2021 honorees, GABBY BARRETT, KANE BROWN, and LUKE COMBS, and a performance from this year's "Breakout Artist of the Year," MICKEY GUYTON, with YOLA. In addition, BOYZ II MEN and PENTATONIX's KEVIN OLUSOLA will collaborate to honor CHRIS STAPLETON. Honoree KELSEA BALLERINI and THE JONAS BROTHERS will give a remote performance from their "Remember This Tour," and WALKER HAYES will make his CMT "Artists of the Year" debut with his first-ever award show performance, performing his hit "Fancy Like."

“Our year-end celebration keeps growing and we’re thrilled to welcome BOYZ II MEN, KEVIN OLUSOLA, JONAS BROTHERS and YOLA to the show in addition to our luminous honorees,” said CMT SVP/Music Strategy & Talent LESLIE FRAM. “And in honor of one of the biggest songs of summer that has exploded across social media and beyond, we look forward to having WALKER HAYES join our celebration for a can’t-miss performance of his history-making hit, ‘Fancy Like.’”

