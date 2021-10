Letty B

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KGGI/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO has added sister AC WMIA (TOTALLY 93.9)/MIAMI morning co-host LETTY B for middays. LETTY B, a LOS ANGELES-area native who did middays/swing at sister Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES before heading to MIAMI in MARCH 2019. continues on WMIA.

iHEARTMEDIA/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNADINO SVPP and KGGI PD JASON "KID JAY" WAGERS said, "Bringing LETTY to this heritage station was a no-brainer. She grew up listening to KGGI, so this makes perfect sense."

