Great Opening

With longtime AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA APD/MD/afternoons "ROLLS" ROYCE STEVENSON stepping down, KDGS has a prime afternoon opening. (NET NEWS 10/1)

The afternoon opening also includes Imaging duties for the station. Can you multi-task well? Are you extremely detail-oriented? Are you an incredibly relatable communicator? This could be the perfect gig for you.

Apply online with AUDACY here. Be sure to include your on-air demo and social media profile links along with your resume and cover letter.

